BECE is a useless certificate, we’II scrap it - PPP

The PPP believe the certificate has lost its relevance

Vice presidential candidate of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP, Mr. Kofi Asamoah-Siaw has described the Basic Certificate Examination (BECE) as a ”useless certificate”.

He was speaking in an interview on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



The running mate said the party would ensure that most Ghanaians are educated to the Senior High School level.



He added that the PPP would ensure the compulsory implementation of Free Compulsory Universal Basic Education (FCUBE) to increase access to education.



The certificate he explained has lost its relevance, and the first examination students would write in Ghana would be the senior high school diploma exams.

The PPP he said will put in measures to continue the free SHS by constructing community day model schools which would be free.



He indicated all students who would want to go to boarding schools would have their parents pay for the cost.



He advised Ghanaians to vote for the PPP because they will introduce bold ideas that will transform Ghana if voters welcome a third force.