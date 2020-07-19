Politics

Prof. Gyampo responds to PPP presidential candidate rumours

Professor Ransford Gyampo, Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana

Renowned political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo has said media reports suggesting that he is likely to become the flagbearer for the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) in December polls comes to him as a surprise as he is not aware of the development.

There have been several reports indicating that the founder and leader of the party, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom will not contest as the flag bearer of the party come December 2020 after representing the party since 2012.



Reasons reportedly cited for Dr Nduom’s decision to step down include the collapse of some his businesses through the financial sector clean-up as well as his absence stemming from the closure of the country’s borders due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.



As a result, there are rumours that the party is likely to consider Dr Ransford Gyampo as the flagbearer to contest the December polls.



Reacting to the claims however, Professor Gyampo denied these claims insisting that he is not aware of this development after being contacted by GhanaWeb

“I am not aware of the intention.” He said



He added that he can’t do partisan politics in Ghana as his profession requires, he maintains neutrality at all times.



“I can only consider going into active partisan politics when I stop teaching Political Science. My job as a teacher of Political Science in a polarized country like Ghana, require that I maintain neutrality at all times and objectivity when it comes to making a choice,” he added.

