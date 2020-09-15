General News

Bridgitte Dzogbekuku’s nomination will inspire women - WiLDAF

Presidential candidate for the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Brigitte Dzogbenuku

WiLDAF Ghana has congratulated Ms Brigitte Dzogbenuku, for being nominated as the Presidential candidate for the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) for the upcoming election.

“Women in Law and Development in Africa (WILDAF) Ghana, congratulates Brigitte Dzogbenuku on her selection as the flag bearer and presidential candidate for the Progressive People’s Party to contest in the 2020 general elections,” WiLDAF stated.



It noted that Brigitte Dzogbenuku’s nomination will inspire both women and girls in the country.



“Being the first woman to have been selected as the presidential candidate of the Progressive People’s Party, we see this as another great milestone which will inspire both women and girls, as well as men and boys to aspire to uphold inclusivity in decision-making processes across all spheres of life,” WiLDAF added.

WiLDAF Ghana also congratulated Mrs Margaret Obiran Sarfo, on her endorsement as the running mate of the presidential candidate for the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).



“Congratulations, Brigitte Dzogbenuku and Margaret Obiran Sarfo. We wish you the very best in your campaign,” WiLDAF added.

