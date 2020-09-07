Regional News

Be committed to peace - Eastern Regional Peace Council

Eastern Regional Peace Council

The Eastern Regional Peace Council on Tuesday 1st September,2020 engaged some stakeholders of Somanya, in the Yilo Krobo district ahead of the 2020 elections.

The engagement was part of the Council’s preparations towards ensuring peaceful elections in the region.



Speaking at the gathering, the Executive Secretary of the Council, Mr. Prince Albert Koomson indicated that the Council firstly seeks to prevent conflicts.



In his remarks, Mr. Koomson said “ the Council prioritize conflict prevention, that is why these preventive measures are been carried out in the region to ensure peaceful elections in the region”.



He urged participants present to commit to ensuring peaceful elections in Somanya and entire Yilo Krobo.



Mr. Koomson, who facilitated the programme, took participants through the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act (Act,999), Code of Conducts as well as Early Warning Indicators.

He also engaged participants on their respective roles and urged them to constantly engage election stakeholders. The Secretary further entreated participants to monitor political parties campaigns in line with the Code of Conducts they have signed unto.



Alhaji Salifu Sulemana Ahmed, Council member, called on participants present to serve as ambassadors for peace in Somanya and its environs. He also urged participants not to sit on what they have learnt, but spread the message of peace to all.



In attendance were religious heads (largely from the Christian and Muslim Communities), representatives from Justice and Peace Commission, Youth, Media and many more.



Copies of the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act, 2019 (Act,999) were given to every participant. Participants expressed their joy and called for constant engagements of such programmes from Peace Council.

Source: Eastern Regional Peace Council

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.