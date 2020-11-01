Be decorum ahead of December polls - Apostle Charles Nartey

Apostle Charles Otibo Nartey, Chairman of the Voice of the Lord Evangelical Church Ghana

Source: Micheal Akrofi, Contributor

The Clergy, Politicians as well as Ghanaians have been admonished to be decorum In all their endeavours ahead of the December polls. Since we can't take the peace of the country for a ride. Stakeholders should preach peace, unity and harmony.

Ghanaians should be politically tolerant towards others as we can't take the peace of the country for a ride.



Apostle Charles Otibo Nartey is the new Chairman of the Voice of the Lord Evangelical Church Ghana inducted in to office with other national officers of the church for 4 years ahead, again called on Christians and Ghanaians to respect the views of others from other political divides and make sure the political atmosphere in the country accommodated view points that differs from various political parties.



He urged the Clergy and Christians to let the Gosple influence them on how to view political issues. And ensure love leads in all that they do.

He again called on Christians to remain Patriotic and be agents peace to preserve the violent free state of the country during the election period to promote development and growth.



Speaking at the induction service in Koforidua the Eastern Regional Capital, the Clergyman called on the youths to not allow themselves to be used as agents to foment trouble but as agents of Peace to bring growth and development to our country since we have only one Ghana.



The Media was also urged be responsible in their reportage and report exactly scenes and issues devoid of personal interest to promote the sanctity of democracy for which the media is the fourth estate of the realm. Reports must be devoid of character defamation and personal attacks so that together we build Ghana.

