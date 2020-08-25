General News

Be diligent in handling electoral offences - COP Kofi Boakye charges Police Commanders

Director-General Legal and Prosecutions of the Ghana Police Service, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye

Police Commanders have been charged to be deligent in handling electoral offences and prosecutions and to do so with alacrity in order not to lose the trust reposed on them by the public.

Director-General Legal and Prosecutions of the Ghana Police Service, COP Mr. Nathan Kofi Boakye, who made that call during a training workshop for Divisional and District Commanders in the Accra Police Regional Command on the prosecution of electoral offences ahead of the December 7 elections, noted that its imperative that the Commanders take advantage of the training in order to be prepared for the impending election.



The training was to equip the Police in the region with the technical know how in handling electoral offences and prosecutions and to do so with alacrity.



Director-General /Intelligence of the Ghana Police Service, COP/Mr. Edward Tabiri who also spoke at the training noted that electoral offences attract public interest.

He, therefore, indicated that it was necessary that the Commanders exhibit high level of professionalism when dealing with investigations and prosecutions of offenders.



On his part, Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mr. Afful Boakye Yiadom said the knowledge acquired from the training will be will be put into practice for the successful prosecution of persons who commit electoral offences.



The training was a a follow-up course on the IGP’s launch of legal education on prosecution of electoral related offences on 18th August 2020 at the Police Headquarters Accra.

