Be discipline and make good use of free SHS - Prof Emmanuel Asante advises students

Rev Professor Emmanuel Kwaku Asante and others

Source: Kwaku Anane

Former National Peace Council Chairman, Rev Professor Emmanuel Kwaku Asante has implored Ghanaian children to see the Free Senior High School policy being implemented by the Akufo Addo government as a great opportunity for them to acquire life-changing education.

He also advised them to be disciplined and make education their priority.



According to him, getting access to education in the past was difficult but with determination and self-discipline many had the opportunity, and now as heroes and heroines serving the country and other nations.



The Past Presiding Bishop of The Methodist Church Ghana, Most Rev. Professor Emmanuel Asante gave this advice during the launch of the 83rd Anniversary of Osei Tutu SHS at Akropong in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti region under the theme: "Discipline, a panacea for academic and moral excellence."

"Education in the past was very difficult, but those who were determined and self-disciplined were able to make it. You have free SHS which makes access to Education easy so you have to make good use of it". He stated.



Meanwhile, the Chairman of the occasion and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dominion Chambers, Lawyer Dr. William Kusi appealed to the government to review the educational curriculum by revisiting the studies of Cultural studies, Religious Moral Education which are moral values to reshape the children's behavior to minimize the tendency social vices such as drugs abuse, streetism, teenage pregnancy and many more which affects their upbringing.



The Headmaster of Osei Tutu SHS, Dr. Asare Yeboah expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Board, Staff, and Old Students Association for the support given to him, especially (1980-81) year group for the Construction modern state of arts Clinic for the School.