Be ethical in election coverage – Journalists told

journalists have be charged to be highly ethical and non-partisan

Beatrice Asamani Savage, Director of Editorial, Ghana News Agency (GNA), has charged journalists with the nation’s news wire service to be highly ethical and non-partisan in the coverage of the December polls.

She said expectations were high for GNA to keep the country united after the polls and asked reporters to “work towards getting it right.”



Mrs Savage said this when she interacted with staff of the Agency in Takoradi ahead of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



She said: “You are the journalists’ journalist, especially in the time of fake news, so your work is important for nation building and you must put aside issues of personal interest in the election coverage.”



Mrs Savage reminder reporters and stringers of the Agency of GNA’s core values of accuracy, speed and objectivity and urged them to embrace the Agency’s new direction of multimedia journalism.

She encouraged the reporters to build contacts for follow ups and exhibit professionalism on and off the field to build a good career.



Mrs Justina Paaga, the Western Regional Manager of the Agency, commended the Director of Editorial for the interaction and assured of comprehensive coverage of the elections in the Region.



She said the visit had motivated the staff, who were working in difficult situations due to inadequate logistics to give of the best before, during and after the polls.