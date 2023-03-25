0
Menu
News

Be guided by our moral, cultural values – Journalists’ against LGBTQI+ to Parliament

Parliament 555.jfif Parliament of Ghana | File photo

Sat, 25 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Journalists Against LGBTQI+ have called on the members of the House of Legislature to carefully scrutinise the anti-gay bill laid before Parliament.

“We write to urge Members of Parliament (MPs) on to scrutinise the Bill on the Promotion of Proper Sexual Human Rights and Family Values to be laid before it today,” the group said in a statement issued and signed by its convener Isaac Boamah Darko.

“As a group seeking for the Bill to be passed into law to criminalise the practice of such babarious, inhumane and ungodly act, we would like to urge our noble parliamentarians on to be guided by our moral and cultural values,” the group noted.

Making reference to Uganda’s passing of the anti-gay bill recently, it called on Ghanaian “parliamentarians to take a cue from Uganda and be inspired to give strong support for the passage of the Bill,” in the country.

They commended the Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Alban Bagbin, for “following through to commence discussion on the Bill and recommend his utmost focus to avoid being influenced by the Westerners who may want to divert his attention.”

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC
Uganda government responds to US threat over anti-LGBTQ+ law
Bagbin 'cautions' Afenyo-Markin
NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect
Wife of Anthony Boakye barred from observing widowhood rites
Akufo-Addo wants to convert EC into NPP HQ annex - Ablakwa
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
Related Articles: