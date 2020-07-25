Editorial News

Be mindful of what you say on political issues - Rt. Rev Samuel Ofori-Akyea to Ghanaians

Man of God, Rt. Rev Samuel Ofori-Akyea

The Tema Diocesan Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Rt. Rev Samuel Ofori-Akyea, has admonished Ghanaians to be mindful of what they say on political issues and where they say them during this political period.

He has equally implored on all who work in organisations related to the elections such as the Electoral Commission, media and the police to be fair and circumspect before, during and after the elections as required of them by the Constitution of Ghana.



Rt. Rev Ofori-Akyea's advise was contained in his address delivered at the opening of the 23rd Synod of the Diocese held at the St Paul Methodist Cathedral at Tema.



He pointed out that every election year came with tension, especially between the two biggest political parties in Ghana and that is why it is necessary for them to do as such.



"The tongue also is a fire, a world of evil among the parts of the body. It corrupts the whole person, sets the whole course of his life on fire and is itself set on fire by hell," he pointed out.



He noted that the country is recognised for its democratic credentials which has made it to become a beacon of hope in Africa and the world, in general, emphasizing that, it is important that we uphold it.



Rt. Rev Ofori-Akyea also called on members of the church to participate in the on-going voter registration exercise as it gives them as citizens of the country the right to vote.

He urged them to also observe the COVID-19 safety protocols instituted by the Electoral Commission at the various voter registration centres.



He took the opportunity to commend healthcare and frontline workers for their undying commitment in helping the country fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Tema Diocesan Bishop's address also touched on the creation of a new diocese and circuits by the Diocese, review of circuit boundaries for effectiveness in Ministry and the establishment of the Methodist Church Ghana in the Oti Region.



The two-day Synod, which was on the theme: "Discipleship: Teaching everyone to live like Jesus Christ," was supposed to have come off in April this year but had to be postponed because of COVID-19.



It is the first Synod Rt. Rev Ofori-Akyea chaired on his assumption into office as the fifth Bishop of the Diocese in October last year.

