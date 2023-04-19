0
Be prepared for heavy rains, thunderstorms – Ghana Meteo warns

Wed, 19 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) has cautioned Ghanaians living in the southern parts of the country to be prepared for heavy rainstorms, which will be accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds on Tuesday, April 19, 2023.

According to the agency, there will be rainfall of varying degrees along the coast of the country due to a rainstorm sighted in neighbouring Togo, and which is expected to move into Ghana.

“A rainstorm sited over the coast of Togo is also expected to continue its movement to the west to affect more areas in southern Ghana this afternoon.

“Rain of varying intensity with thunder and occasional strong winds are expected,” parts of a release made available to GhanaWeb said.

The statement added that cities in the Volta Region, including Aflao, Denu, Agbozume, Dzodze, Akatsi, Ho, and Keta should expect their rainstorms between 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

Those in Somanya, Koforidua, Akropong, Madina, Ashaiman, Tema, Prampram and Accra in the Greater Accra Region are to expect the heavy rains between 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

It added that communities in the Central, Ashanti, Western and Western North regions should expect the heavy rains between 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm.

