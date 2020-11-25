Be realistic in your campaign promises - Chief tells politicians

File Photo: President Akufo Addo and John Dramani Mahama

A traditional ruler has called on politicians to give realistic campaign promises, as election 2020 gathers momentum.

Barimah Dei Kusi Gyabaah, the Chief of Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District and Ankobeahene of the Dormaa Traditional Area of Bono Region, made the call when the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia visited the town on Friday.



The Vice President is on a two-day working visit to the Region.



Barimah Gyabaah indicated that Ghanaians had become enlightened enough and reminded politicians they could no longer deceive or swayed the electorate with unrealistic campaign promises to get their votes in the December 7 polls.



"Be reminded that Ghanaians are watching you and taking records of whatever campaign promises you are making and they will hold you accountable one day for that. So if you know you can’t fulfill them, then stop making unrealistic promises," he said.



The chief however commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government for the level of development witnessed in the Dormaa Traditional Area within the three and half years reign.

Barimah Gyabaah said the chiefs and people of Dormaa would be forever grateful to the government for the construction of the Dormaa township asphaltic road, the ultra-modern Youth Resource Centre, and many other projects brought to the Municipality.



He appealed to the government to reshape the Nkrankwanta town roads, and the Adiembra-Kwakuanya roads and also provide a tertiary institution in the area.



On his part, Alhaji Dr. Bawumia said he was happy that the people had acknowledged the good things the government had done in the area so far and called on them to let that reflect in votes when they go to polls on December 7.



The Vice President asked the chiefs and clergy to continue to pray for him, President Akufo-Addo, and the Member of Parliament for the Area, Mr. Ali Maiga for God's wisdom to lead the nation to economic prosperity.



He said the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) government mismanaged the economy and nearly collapsed the National Health Insurance Scheme and other sectors of the economy, but Alhaji Dr. Bawumia emphasised the government was on course to transforming the national economy to make life better for the people.

Describing the former NDC government as "incompetent at the management of the national economy", Dr. Bawumia said the implementation of the Free Senior High School programme alone was an indication that Ghana's economy was doing well under President Akufo-Addo's government.



He reminded the people that the establishment of the Tree Crop Development Authority as well as the One District One Factory (1D1F) programme were all on course to drive the nation's industrialization.



Dr. Bawumia told the Zongo community in the town that very soon they would realize the benefits of the Zongo Development Fund.



He said government would establish model Senior High Schools in all Zongo communities to enhance the development of education in these communities.



Dr. Bawumia, therefore, called on the people to vote for the government in the general election to see remarkable improvement in their socio-economic lives in 2021.