Be serious, quit engaging in ‘child's play’ - Pius Hadzide slams Mahama

Pius Enam Hadzide, Deputy Information Minister

Deputy Information Minister Hon Pius Enam Hadzide has described former President John Dramani Mahama's call for a debate on infrastructure with the President, HE. Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo as pointless and unnecessary.

He says the president is more focused on delivering his promises to the people of Ghana, and does not have time to waste on such a venture.



Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the December 7 elections, John Dramani Mahama, has thrown a challenge to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for a debate on infrastructural achievements.



“I am willing to present myself for a debate with Nana Akufo-Addo, any day, anytime, anywhere and we will settle the matter once and for all,” he said.



John Mahama threw the challenge to the President during a meeting with traditional leaders of Ho West in the Volta Region as part of his campaign tour of the region.



“I have recently been listening to debates about infrastructure. Our infrastructure record is there for everybody to see. And in 2016 when I was talking about the value of infrastructure, my friends on the other side said we don’t eat infrastructure; we don’t eat roads. That was what they said. Today I can see a scramble for even KVIPs and any infrastructure and they tout it as an achievement.



But speaking on Okay Fm's Ade Akye Abia programme, the Deputy Minister explained that government, through the vice president, has laid bare its infrastructural achievements.

"So if they have anything to show, they should also come out and also present what they achieved during their tenure as we have done.



"For me, it looks like the former president who wants to engage in "kids play", other than that I do not see the need to call for a debate when we have presented bare facts to you and to the people of Ghana.



"The former president wants to draw us back with his request for debate because if he really means business, then he should also through his community and public engagements show to the people of Ghana what he was able to achieve whilst he stayed in government," he posited.



He maintained that the people of Ghana know what the NPP government has achieved within their short stay in government "so if the former president has any notable achievements to consolidate his tenure in government, then he should also display them to the public like what we did at our town hall meeting than to call for a needless debate.



"For us, we are moving onto our next phase of answering and accounting to the people of Ghana what we have been able to achieve within this small time and stay in government; and we trust that the people of Ghana will give us another mandate to take them to the next level of a better economy, good living, and growth," he added.

