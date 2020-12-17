Be transparent – Fomena MP-elect to NPP Executives

Member of Parliament for Fomena Constituency, Andrews Asiamah Amoakoh

Member of Parliament(MP)-elect for Fomena Constituency in the Ashanti Region Lawyer Andrews Asiamah Amoakoh has advised the New Patriotic Party(NPP) leadership from being shady and allow for transparency in all its dealings.

According to him, the party should learn lessons from his fallout and ensure that they do things right going forward so that members of the party will take things that do not work out for them in good faith.



He made this known when he spoke to the Parliamentary Press corps on his decision to join the New Patriotic Party after he was sacked monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



“I hope this decision gets the party to get things right. At times certain happenings make us learn the better way because I think these steps not for myself but in a way for the good of the party.”

“The party also has to make sure things are done openly and transparently so that if someone is in the party and things do not work out the way he expects, he or she would take it in good faith.” He said.



The Member of Parliament said he has the NPP in his DNA and there is no way he will join the NDC in parliament.



“Even before the elections, I said I was winning for the party because the party is in my blood and DNA. I don’t have any place to go. I am taking this decision with the prior recognition of my constituents,” Mr. Asiamah said.