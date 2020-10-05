Be wary of criminals seeking cover under your name - Kofi Boakye to political parties

Director-General of Legal and Prosecution of the Ghana Police Service, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye

Director-General of Legal and Prosecution of the Ghana Police Service Commissioner of Police(COP) Nathan Kofi Boakye has cautioned political parties about the tendency of criminals to use politics as a shield against prosecution when they commit crimes, noting that politicians should desist from offering protection to these criminals who hide under their identity to commit crimes.

He noted that political campaign seasons are the most preferred time for criminals to claim to belong to one political party or the other so that they can be shielded when they break the law.



He gave the advice in a statement during the recent passing out ceremony of police recruits recently in Accra.



“To our political parties, please be on the alert and know that the preferred season for social misfits, bandits, hooligans, and criminals to run to you has come, so that you can offer them your party and political identity to enable them commit their usual violence in the name of politics. Please, do not insulate them and cocoon them with your party identity,” he stated.



COP Boakye reiterated the commitment and resolve of the police to fish out and prosecute suspected criminals.



He advised the new recruits to remain professional and exhibit discipline at all times.

“Within these months of training, I have no doubt that you have been thought, coached and mentored with all that can make you efficient police officers and you cannot afford to deviate from it.



The police systems work like the money counting machine, it accepts grooms and maintains you if you are genuine and rejects and casts you off if you are a counterfeit. It would expose you if you allow personal feelings, animosity or friendship and political affiliation to affect your official conduct,” he stated.



The Police Academy for the first time in history successfully trained and graduated recruits from three cadet officers courses within two and half years.



Many in-service training courses have also been organised for personnel in the Service.



In all, 1, 183 recruits would pass out: 352 from Accra; 372 from Pwalugu; 158 from Ho; 188 from Kumasi and 113 from Koforidua.