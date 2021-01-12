Beating Carlos Ahenkorah, other acts was a constitutional duty – Muntaka quotes Article 104, 4

Carlos Ahenkorah, MP for Tema West snatched ballot papers whiles it was being counted

Member of Parliament(MP) for Asawase, Muntaka-Mubarak Mohammed has confessed that he indeed beat colleague Member of Parliament(MP) for Tema West, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah for snatching the ballot box when counting was ongoing to elect the Speaker of Parliament explaining that it was a duty he owed the constitution of Ghana.

According to him, Mr. Ahenkorah had no business touching the ballot box since he was not a polling agent, accusing him of violating the rules of elections in the chamber of Parliament



“I did beat him because when he picked the sheets; we were struggling to get the sheets, he tore some [ballot sheets] and was putting it in his mouth, chewing them”, Muntaka who is the minority Chief Whip emphasized on Accra-based Joy News, monitored by MyNewsGh.cm



He added “some [ballot sheets] were being counted and they were on the table, we could only deal with those that were snatched. Unfortunately, when we brought them, we put them together and we noticed that some of the papers were not there.



That is why we insisted that; fortunately, once we finished counting one [for one party] which was 136 and one spoilt, and then you put them together it was 137."

Asked whether he regretted beating Mr Ahenkorah, the Asawase MP said: “I really wish he didn’t do what he did so we didn’t get to humiliate parliament.”



He vowed to ensure that he is taken to privileges committee of parliament and a by-election conducted in his constituency.



“I can bet you that we need to set up a committee to investigate the processes from all the issues that came up from the purported services that came in and the supposed bailiff who had the courage to come to the present of parliament to serve the clerk which is against Article 115, 6 and 7. We will investigate that and investigate the disturbances, for example, why was I preventing somebody from putting the ballot paper in the box and I will tell you that it fringes on Article 104, 4 and so we will investigate all those things up to whoever authorized the Police and the Military into the chamber,” he promised.



