Becoming Vice President was unacceptable, let alone president – Dr Amoako Baah jabs Bawumia

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, former head of the Political Science Department at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, has raised objections against the presidential bid of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr. Amoako Baah contends that Dr. Bawumia's ascension to the role of vice president was in violation of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) constitution, as he was not a long-standing member of the party when he assumed the position.



According to him, his objection stems from what he believes is a breach of the NPP's internal regulations. He explained that the NPP's constitution dictates that a member must actively serve the party for a minimum of five years before being eligible to vie for a leadership position or contest any internal role.



However, Dr. Bawumia, in Dr. Amoako Baah's opinion, did not adhere to these stipulations.



"I am talking about Bawumia, he is a stranger, he is not part of the party. Go and ask the former secretary, and he will explain things to you. He is not a party member, he was not a member of the NPP, and it is against the constitution of the NPP.



"You have to spend five years before you can run for a position in the party... You can't just wake up and go stand for a position."



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM on August 25, 2023, he added that he deemed it unacceptable that Dr. Bawumia attained the second-highest position within the party without adhering to the five-year waiting period specified by the NPP's constitution.



He further questioned why someone who had not served the party for the required time was being favored for such a prominent role, especially when there were other party members who had dedicated years to the party's cause.



"Getting the second-highest position, that is unacceptable. That is what I am talking about. Party rules say that when you become a member, at least you must serve for five years before you can run for even a polling station agent, let alone vice president. They have considered you all this time, and after serving, you are there saying you want to contest... why? Do you think that there are no people in the party?" Dr. Amoako Baah exclaimed.

Ahead of the NPP’s November presidential primary, ten candidates including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen have been crisscrossing the country courting the support of party delegates.



Bawumia will come up against former trade minister Alan Kyerematen and eight others in the August 26 super delegates congress.



The other contenders in the race are MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Joe Ghartey, a businessman and energy expert Kwadwo Poku, a former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko.



Completing the list are a former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Minister of State, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku and a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.







AM/SARA



