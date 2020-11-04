Beef up security ahead of polls – IGP told

Inspector General of Police (IGP) James Oppong-Boanuh

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) James Oppong-Boanuh has been charged to as a matter of urgency beef up security in the country ahead of the December polls following the recent violence that occurred in the Odododiodio constituency between supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Country Director for the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) Ambassador Bishop Dr Sam Owusu who made the call noted that the stakes are high therefore, the security agencies must up their game.



In a statement, Ambassador Samuel Owusu noted that Ghana has recorded some election-related violence in past elections leading to loss of lives and properties.



Dr Owusu who doubles as the United Nations Eminent Peace Ambassador said the recent happenings at Odododiodio, Banda, Kumasi and Awutu Senya East Constituencies are wake up call to the security agencies to be an alert. He also cautioned politicians to desist from inciting the youth to engage in violence.

“Ghanaians are discerning peace is paramount in our everyday life,” he said.



He added “let us not sell our dignity to these self-centred politicians for goodies. One Thousand Ghana Cedis can never solve your lifetime problems for the four years that political leaders will enjoy in government. Let us try to make our lives meaningful in society.”