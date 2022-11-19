0
'Before the sentence she got pregnant' - Lawyer for Taadi fake pregnancy convict speaks

Lawyer Philip Fiifi Buckman, Counsel for Josephine Payin Mensah, woman at the centre of the fake pregnancy and kidnap in Takoradi has narrated instances leading to the conviction of his client.

The Takoradi Circuit Court A finally convicted Josephine Payin Mensah to a fine of GHS7200 yesterday 17th November 2022.

In September 2021 Josephine Panyin feigned her kidnap and pregnancy which gained national attention.

Josephine Panyin narrated to the court how she was kidnapped and met 12 other pregnant women in a secluded place where she was delivered of her daughter and later found herself at Axim.

The court through investigations and further interrogations with the accused later established that the above never happened in the course of time.

In a latest development, Josephine Payin Mensah was fined GHS 7,200 by the Takoradi Circuit Court presided over by Judge Michael Ampadu after a prior pregnancy test carried out on the accused proved that she is currently pregnant.

Speaking to the issue on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim on Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Lawyer Philip Fiifi Buckman, revealed that his task was to work diligently to prevent his client from being jailed.

Lawyer Philip Fiifi Buckman also refuted claims that he deliberately asked Josephine Payin Mensah to get pregnant in order to miss the jail term.

“We went through the process, and for me, my major aim was not to determine whether or not she committed the crime. I wasn’t there. I had to work to ensure that my client wasn’t jailed.

"But whoever said I deliberately asked Josephine to get pregnant is lying. It is only God who gives children. I was doing my work, and fortunately before the sentence she got pregnant,” said lawyer Philip Fiifi Buckman.

