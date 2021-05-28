Begoro: Fire service arrive in taxi; douse burning house with extinguisher

Ghana National Fire Service

Residents of Akyem Begoro in the Eastern Region were shocked on Thursday, May 27, when firefighters in the district arrived at the scene of a fire outbreak in a taxi, holding a fire extinguisher.

A raging fire gutted a single-room house occupied by a family of four (4) but the Ghana National Fire Service responded very late to the scene and in a strange manner.



According to eyewitnesses, the fire started Thursday morning. The youth, however, in the community mobilized to fight the fire with water and sand.



Before the arrival of the fire personnel, the fire had already consumed the building and properties as well as Ghc3,300 cash. The outbreak was reportedly caused by gas leakage.



According to reports, the family of four has been displaced. The mother of two is, however, traumatized and on admission at Salvation Army Clinicvat Begoro.

Meanwhile, residents in Akyem Begoro have expressed their disgust at the manner in which the fire service appeared at the scene helpless.



Starr News gathered that the Water Tender serving the entire Fanteakwa district has broken down for over six(6) weeks now.



The district fire officer was unavailable for an interview when the news team visited the office.