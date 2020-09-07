General News

Behave like a statesman - NPP Communicator to Mahama

Eastern Regional Communications Director of NPP, David Prah

The Eastern Regional Communications Director of the New Patriot Party (NPP), David Prah has slammed the former president and flagbearer of the biggest opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, of being too ethnocentric in his political dispensation.

According to him, the former president recently mentioned that, Akyem people are “Sakawa” meaning fraudsters is a statement that has not gone down well with the entire Eastern Region settlers and NPP in the Eastern Region will be surprise to see NDC and their flag bearer in the Akyem enclave to campaign.



Speaking to the media in koforidua, Mr David Prah said that, “as a former president, flagbearerer and a statesman for that matter, he’s not expected to do ethnocentric politics. He should speak maturely.”



“For such a personality to say ‘Akyem Sakawa’ is very disturbing to the people of Eastern Region and Akyems, how can you come and campaign ahead of the general elections on the soil of those you claim are fraudsters? We the Eastern Regional wing of the NPP are highly disappointed in His Excellency John Dramani Mahama for his ethnic bigotry. We are waiting patiently for him to come to the Eastern Region for his campaign.” Mr Prah added.



Prah’s assertion comes after a post by the Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo, which describes some elements from the NPP as ‘Akyem Sakawa Boys’ in relation to the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal.



The said article was later shared on the Facebook page of Mahama.



However, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has condemned the reference to himself and his home townsfolk as ‘Akyem Mafia’ and ‘Sakawa’ people.

At a meeting with the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference at the Jubilee House on Friday, 4 August 2020, President Akufo-Addo not only said he was “very disturbed” by the ethnocentric tagging his ethnic group, but also said “that is the kind of language we don’t want in our politics.”



“Sometimes, one would hope when things come out, people will comment on them. The comment made by my opponent: ‘Akyem Sakawa’ people, I have not heard any public figure in this country or anybody comment on it.”



“If I was to get up to make a comment about northerners or Gonjas, you can imagine the uproar that will be in the country,” the President bemoaned.



According to him, free speech must not be seen from the perspective of allowing the opposition to go at the government at the least opportunity.



“If you criticise the government, no matter what you say, it is legitimate. If the government is to respond, that is somehow illegitimate”, the President complained, adding: “If the President opens his mouth and says something that is unacceptable, he should be reprimanded. In the same way, opposition politicians, if they conduct themselves by their utterances in an unacceptable manner, they should be brought to book.”

