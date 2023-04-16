Ben Ephson is a stomach pollster; his polls favour people who pay him - Alan's campaign team

Collins Owusu Amankwah (right), Ben Ephson (left)

Collins Owusu Amankwah, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia North, has rejected a poll by renowned pollster Ben Ephson that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, is losing popularity among delegates of the party.

According to him, Ben Ephson’s claim that Alan is losing popularity is false because his polls are not credible.



Speaking in an Akoma TV interview on April 13, Owusu Amankwah, who is a member of the campaign team for Alan, alleged that Ben Ephson makes favourable predictions for politicians who pay him.



“Nobody trusts Ben Ephson now. He sits in his office and listens to serial callers to make predictions.



“He predicted that the NDC’s former chairman, Ofosu Ampofo, is going to win at the end of the day, Asiedu Nketiah won. He said that John Badu (NPP’s former general secretary) would maintain his seat, but JFK won. He said Sam George will lose his seat… He is not credible.



“We will no longer pay attention to stomach pollsters, who make predictions based on your ability to pay. Sam George has come to say that if you go to him (Ben Ephson) and give him a fat envelope, he will make projects for you,” he said in Twi.



The former NPP MP also alleged that Ben Ephson, who is the managing editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, is now doing the bidding of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who has also indicated his intention of contesting in the NPP presidential primaries.

“Today he has turned the Daily Dispatch into the Daily Bawumia,” he said.



