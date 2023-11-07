Ben Ephson keeps giving false hope and impression – Bernard Mornah

Bernard Mornah (left) and Ben Ephson

Bernard Mornah, a former Chairman of the Peoples National Convention (PNC), has taken a swipe at pollster Ben Ephson after the former’s prediction of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries was way off.

Speaking during a panel discussion on UTV, on Monday, November 6, 2023, Mornah said that Ben Ephson has continuously misled Ghanaians and given them hope with his poll.



He added that Ghanaians must begin becoming circumspect about any poll by the pollster because they appear to be poorly researched.



“Ben said minimum (the vice president was going to get 73%). If you look at the way he was speaking confidently and the outcome which is a mass departure from his prediction by more than 15 percent, it shows that his research does not add up.



“And this not the first time, repeatedly he has made these predictions and every time there is a huge gap between the margin of error, it means that your research is bogus,” he said in Twi.



He added, “So, we have to begin to look at Ben Ephson and the kind of research and analysis he does on elections in this country. Because, at the end of the day, he gives false hope and false impressions”.

Mornah also said that Ben Ephson got it wrong when he said one of the contenders in the NPP primaries, Kennedy Agyapong, lost 10% of his support with his showdown outburst.



He said that the results of the primaries show that Ken rather got more supporters with his outburst.



What Ben Ephson has said about the NPP primaries:







ollster Ben Ephson has said that New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong blew his chances of leading the party with his behaviour, particularly his public utterances.

According to him, NPP delegates know that Ghanaian swing voters would not vote for Ken in the presidential election because of his lack of “maturity”, so they would not make him the party’s flagbearer.



Ben Epheson, who made these remarks in a Kofi TV interview on Thursday, November 11, 2023, added that Ken Agyapong lost a lot of his supporters when he threatened to have a ‘showdown’ with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, during NPP’s Special Delegates Conference in August 2023.



He also has predicted that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia would win the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries by a landslide.



According to him, the vice president is going to win the primaries with about 73 percent of the 208,144 delegates voting for him.



Speaking in an interview with Kofi TV, Ben Ephson added that the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong would take the 2nd place with about 25% of the votes.

“From the work we have done if Kennedy Agyapong gets beyond 25% then he has done well. I think that from the work we have done 2% +/-, Bawumia would get about 73 percent, Kennedy about 25 and 2 (candidates) left would share the 2%,” he said.



