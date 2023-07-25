Beneficiary of big government contracts: Ken Agyapong replies critics

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central and New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful has responded to recent attacks on his person after his sharp critique of handling of the economy under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The veteran lawmaker’s recent comments referred to an unnamed person who claimed to be a strategist yet had led the economy into a ditch, Agyapong has explained that contrary to the wide interpretation in the public, he was not referring to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



One key point his critics used is that the MP has been beneficiary of big government contracts and that he should tone down on attacking the same government he has benefited from by way of big government contracts.



Addressing NPP delegates in the Sissala East Constituency in Upper East Region, as part of his campaigns, Agyapong responded to the contract beneficiary jibe launched most recently by fellow MP, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah of Takoradi.



“You her them claim all the things Ken Agyapong is saying, we have given him big contracts, to extend that, they say they have given Ken Agyapong big contracts to be given to polling station executives and constituency executives.



“If indeed you’ve given me contracts to be given to constituency executives since 2017…wait till 2023 when Ken Agyapong declares his intention to contest and giving account of my stewardship, services to the NPP party, then you come back and say we’ve given Kennedy Agyapong contracts,” he quizzed.

He promised to conduct a clean campaign stressing the delegates reserved the right to vote for or against him. He described himself as a servant who was ripe for leadership, quoting Matthew 20:26 to buttress his position.







