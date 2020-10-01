Bernard Mornah loses PNC chairmanship seat, David Apasera elected flagbearer

Bernard Mornah, PNC's parliamentary candidate for Nadowli Kaleo constituency

Bernard Mornah has lost his bid to retain the chairmanship position of the People’s National Convention (PNC) on Wednesday at the party's National Delegates Conference which saw the election of David Apasera as the new flagbearer of the party for the 2020 General Elections.

Mr. Mornah polled 1,266 votes while Moses Dani Baah polled 1,297 in the chairmanship race which was collated across the 16 regions of the country.



In the presidential race, Mr. David Apasera emerged as the PNC’s flagbearer defeating his contenders, Samson Asaaki Awingobit and Rev. Samuel Adjei Baah.



David Apasera polled 1,315 votes, while Samson Asaaki polled 789 votes and Rev Samuel Adjei Baah polled 465 votes.



Mornah who is also contesting the parliamentary seat for Nadowli Kaleo constituency wished the party well as they forged forward.

“I wish Moses Dani Baah, David Apasera and the rest of the team that is elected the very best in their stewardship. It is my hope that where we failed, they will succeed and where we succeeded, they will magnify. Above all, it is my hope that they will make the PNC a better political party than they have inherited.”







Speaking after his victory, David Apasera said, “I will do all that is possible to rejuvenate the PNC. I am calling on all members across the country and even abroad who have the love of the PNC to come on board to rebuild the party. The PNC will definitely rise to the top one day.”