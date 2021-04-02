Bibiani-Anhwiaso Bekwai MP sends Easter message to constituents

Alfred Obeng-Boateng, MP for Bibiani-Anhwiaso Bekwai

Source: Herman Kwame Kumatsey, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Bibiani-Anhwiaso Bekwai, Alfred Obeng-Boateng, has wished his constituents well as they celebrate Easter.

In a message issued by the MP, he called his people to continue to show love since it is the way to get closer to God.



Below is the full message;



The love that God showed towards us for which he sacrificed his only begotten son, Jesus Christ for you and I needs to be emulated by all of us and this is the most appropriate time to remind ourselves.



I strongly believe that when we follow the steps of our saviour by showing true love to one another, we will always be happy and will never lack any material or spiritual needs. What else do we need as children of God that cannot be provided for by our father in heaven if we obey his commandments?



As your representative in Parliament, I want to reassure you that the service that I promised to render of which I am rendering to the constituency is the service of love and nothing else. This love has nothing to do with arithmetic, it is not mutual and it takes only believers to understand it.

Therefore unbelievers will be wondering why is this man using his own resources to provide twenty-five Mechanized Borehole Water for his communities, Building classroom blocks, Ultra Modern ICT Centres, Ultra Modern Libraries, Constructing bridges, Giving People Career Training, Creating Entrepreneurs at the cost of millions of Ghana Cedis instead of leaving them for a government who is responsible for all these projects? Clearly, it is only out of love that this will make sense but brothers and sisters, this is exactly what God wants from us, unconditional love.



Therefore as your Member of Parliament, I am leading the crusade of show love to one another starting from this festive season and I will encourage all to follow the same.



As we celebrate Easter let us observe all the COVID-19 Protocols fully.



Wishing you Christ’s many blessings throughout this joyful season. May the miracle of Easter bring us perfect peace. May we always feel His love shining in our lives. I'm praying that Christ forgives us to forgive ourselves. May the significance of this season renew and refresh every facet of life. I pray for restoration and restitution for all.



"And through him, God reconciled everything to himself. He made peace with everything in heaven and on earth by means of Christ’s blood on the cross."

COL. 1:20 NLT



God bless you.



Thank you.