Bibiani NADMO appeals to government, mining companies for support

NADMO Logo NADMO logo

Mon, 6 Feb 2023 Source: GNA

Mr. Stephen  Anane Agyapong, the Municipal Director of National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai  has called on the government, mining companies and other relevant stakeholders to assist the organization  with relief  items.

He explained that, though the government has been helping,  the items provided were not adequate to effectively support  the victims in case of a disaster.

“I am pleading with mining communities, philanthropists, businessmen and others to also provide us  with relief items,” Mr Agyapong said

Mr Agyapong who made call  in an interview with Ghana News Agency, said the major challenge confronting his outfit was insufficient relief  items .

He said the government was doing its part but  that it was imperative for other shareholders to  come to their aid so as to help them  execute their mandate effectively. 

He said in the year under review, the organization  recorded six fire cases in the fourth quarter of 2022 and had already recorded a number cases in January this year at Bibiani, Chirano, Surano and Sefwi Bekwai but there were no  relief items to support the victims

The Municipal NADMO Director who is also the constituency financial secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said several human activities  such as bush fire, wrong wiring, hunting, smoking and several others , particularly during the harmattan season. contributed to fire outbreaks.

 Mr Agyapong cautioned the  public to avoid setting fire in the bush, smoking, and leaving their gadgets on when leaving home.

“We have to take serious precautions about some of these minor mistakes in order to avoid disaster,” he added.

He said  setting fire in the bush was criminal and warned the public against behaviours, which  could land them into problem.

