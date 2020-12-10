Bibiani jubilates over Akufo- Addo's victory

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The whole of Bibiani town was thrown into ecstatic jubilation, moments after Jean Mensa, the Electoral Commission Chair, declared NPP's Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, as President-elect of the Republic of Ghana, at the end of the 2020 general election.

Vehicles, motorbikes, tricycles and the like, touted their horns to greet the result.



Drinking spots were suddenly filled with jubilant supporters of NPP, singing and dancing in merrymaking.

A cross-section of the people interviewed by GNA expressed their happiness that Nana Addo had been given four more years, to do more for Ghanaians.