Biden-Kamala victory a motivation for women – Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang

Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang, NDC running mate with Berla Mundi on Election 360

The victory of Joe Biden and his female vice presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, in the just-ended elections in the United States is a motivation for women to aspire to a higher position, Vice Presidential Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang has stated

Speaking in an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3‘s Elections 360 on Monday, November 9, she said: “just like once upon a time you felt happy for the Indira Gandhi’s and you know all the women who choose to lead their countries or to support the leadership of their countries, I feel happy”.



“And as I said in my acceptance speech, [it] is not so much about you, but it’s about what it signifies.



“And I was very happy to listen to her speech and she echoed something similar. So it gives hope, it shows people not to shut the doors in their own faces too long.



“I mean too early in their lives, but recognize that they can soldier on, it doesn’t matter where you enter. But just knowing that there are possibilities, there is a big plus.”

Kamala Harris is readying to be the first female Vice President of the United States.



Leaders and individuals all over the world have taken to the internet to congratulate the team on the victory.



John Mahama’s running mate emphasized that it was possible for women to reach any position in life.



She stated that if systems work, women can get to the pinnacle.