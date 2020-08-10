Regional News

Bio-digester toilet users count benefit of facility

Some owners and users of bio-digester toilet facilities in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region, counting the benefits of the facility, indicated it is more convenient and dignifying.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Wa, Madam Nuhaila Issaka Koray, the Director of Kaara Diagnostics, noted that she had been using the bio-digester for about eight months now and had not experienced any challenge with the facility.



“I was using the other type, but though the septic tank was big, I dislodged it almost every month. There was a time I dislodged it twice in a month, but since I converted it to a bio-digester I had not had any issue with it for about eight months now, it is just the best”, she explained.



She said at least 30 people use the facility in a day but that she did not anticipate dislodging it anytime soon.



Madam Koray observed that though the bio-digester toilets were the best, people were not constructing them due to low public education on the benefits of those toilets.



She, thus, called for effective public sensitisation on bio-digester toilets to encourage people to buy into the technology.

Madam Koray told the GNA that she did not initially believe the bio-digester toilet facility would work, due to the small size of the septic tank, but that she had benefited from using it and could testify its tremendous benefits.



Madam Suraiya Abdul Rahaman, another owner, and user of a bio-digester toilet said owning and using a bio-digester toilet had brought relief to her as it was a challenge for her to access a toilet when nature calls.



“I am an asthmatic patient and anytime the asthma strikes, I have to go visit the toilet, but the toilet is very far from my house.



“Sometimes if my husband is not at home to send me on a motorbike, then I have to pick a tricycle (yellow yellow). If I do not have the money to pay for the tricycle, I struggle before getting to the toilet”, she narrated.



A bio-digester toilet is an on-site toilet designed to rapidly separate human excreta from black-water for degradation under aerobic conditions.

Mr Agambire Alhassan Inusah, the Team Lead for Toilet Engineers and Sanitation Services Limited (TESS LTD), expert in bio-digester toilets, said the bio-digesters toilet took a long time to get full as compared to the septic tank module.



“Under optimal conditions and operations, a Bio-digester could be full after twenty (20) years. … However, due to abuse (i.e. over-use) which compromise the bio-digester, it could get full before its normal period”, he explained.



He said bio-digester toilets were an advanced and convenient alternative to septic tanks for the treatment of excreta directly from water closets or pour-flush seats.



Mr Inusah, thus, entreated the general public to resort to the construction and use of bio-digester toilets rather than the septic tank module to achieve the optimal benefit of their investment.



He said TESS LTD, in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region, was available at all times to provide affordable service to any person or group of persons who needed bio-digester toilets for their homes or offices.

