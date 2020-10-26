Birim North District Association of chiefs engages political parties

The political parties have been asked to ensure unity and peace during the forthcoming elections

The Birim North District Association of Chiefs headed by Obrempong Kwesi Amoh Kyiretwie I, have engaged political parties on the need to ensure peace and fairness in the upcoming elections.

The political parties were representatives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), and the Ghana Union Movement (GUM).



Speaking on the theme 'Seek Peace and Persuade', Obrempong Kyiretwie I said it was the duty of every citizen to ensure that peace is maintained in the country during and after the elections.



He said the association set aside the day to meet all the political parties in the Birim North District to ensure unity and oneness among them and entreated them especially the youth to avoid violence during the elections.

Obrempong Kyiretwie I said the association has contributed to the development of the district by ensuring that infrastructural projects are maintained through frequent renovations.



Some of the interventions, he mentioned are the construction of schools across the district, awarding hardworking and committed teachers, awarding scholarships to needy, but brilliant students among others.



He, therefore, assured that the association will continue to unite to ensure the development of the area.