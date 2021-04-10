Bishop Obinim loses father

Founder and leader of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim

Founder and leader of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim has lost his father.

Asaaseradio.com reports that Kojo Bonsu, known to many as Agya Bonsu died on Friday, April 9 after he was rushed to the hospital at Bosomoe in Kumasi.



According to the report Obinim’s father is believed to be in his late 70s.



It appears Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has also lost a family member in Bishop Obinim’s father.

Mr Agyapong earlier disclosed that his stepfather who sponsored his education in Germany was blood relations of Agya Bonsu.



Close sources disclosed that prior to the passing of Agya Bonsu, he had complained of feverishness.