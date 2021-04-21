Court drops Obinim forgery case, discharges him and one other

Bishop Obinim's case has been discharged

The Founder of the International God’s Way Church (IGWU), Bishop Daniel Obinim, and Kwabena Okeyere’s case before an Accra District Court on the charges of alleged forgery, has been discharged.

It follows the wish by the prosecutors on the case, led by Detective Sergeant Richard Amoah, to withdraw the charges levelled against the accused persons, reports dailyguidenetwork.com.



Louis Yiadom Boakye who held brief for Dela Blagogee Esq. of Blagogee, Blacksword & Co. told the court that the defense had from the very beginning maintained that Bishop Obinim was innocent.



They had also maintained that if the prosecution saw it fit to withdraw the case, they would not be opposed to it.



Subsequently, the court struck out the case and withdrew and discharged the accused persons.

The accused had before now been going before the court for about 11 months.



Bishop Daniel Obinim was before the court with others over allegations of forgery of police documents and publication of false news contrary to Section 159 (c) of 29, 1960.



They had forged and published information that the police wanted to arrest one Isaac Opoku, a resident of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



This came about as a result of what prosecution said was because Bishop Obinim had deposited some GH¢51,280 into the bank account of Isaac Opoku.