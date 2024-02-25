'Bitter' Ken Agyapong withholding office space, pickups he wanted to donate to NPP campaign

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central has disclosed plans to withhold all campaign materials he intended to donate to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He explained that his intention to donate a 42-room office complex and pickups for the 2024 campaign has been shelved.



Speaking in an interview on the KSM show, the MP said that the abuse he suffered during the November 2023 presidential primary is the main reason behind his action.



“This building, we have 42 offices, my intention was if I lose after a civil campaign, I would give it to the winner to use as a campaign office. All my campaign things, you’ve seen some of them sitting there, I will give them to the winner to support.



“But the way they vilified me, I’ve stayed quiet and allowed them to do whatever they are doing. These pickups, I am not going to use them for anything but I am not going to give them to anybody, I will keep them here,” he stressed.



Agyapong also admitted being bitter over his mistreatment, which in his opinion was tacitly approved by leaders who failed to call his attackers to order.



He lost the NPP presidential primaries to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia who is the flagbearer of the NPP in the 2024 polls.





