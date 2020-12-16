Blame NDC polling agents for your defeat – MP tells Mahama

Collins Owusu Amankwah, Member of Parliament(MP) for Manhyia North Constituency

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia North, Collins Owusu Amankwah, says that the National Democratic Congress should blame their polling agents for causing the party’s defeat in the December polls.

According to him, some polling agents in the Ashanti Region failed to do their duties as most of them left the collation centres in search of food.



He said the Electoral Commission cannot be blamed for their loss, while reiterating that the polling agents should be held responsible for the defeat of John Dramani Mahama.



Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Tuesday he said “If anyone will be held to ransom for the defeat of former President John Mahama, it should be the NDC polling agents who failed to do a diligent job”.

“I went to one polling station and the NDC polling agents had left the place and were eating waakye. You do this and you turn around to blame the EC?” he quizzed.



He added that even at some polling stations he visited during elections, “the majority of their polling agents were not at the collation centres”.