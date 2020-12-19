Blame yourselves, your polling agents came to collation centre without pink sheets - Afenyo-Markin to Mahama

Member of Parliament of Efutu, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin

Member of Parliament of Efutu, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and their Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama should blame themselves for their defeat in this year's elections.

The NDC Presidential candidate and former President John Mahama has refused to recognize President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President-elect.



He and the NDC claim the elections were rigged.



"We will not accept anything short of a declaration of the legitimate results which points to an NDC Parliamentary majority," Mr. Mahama stated in his post-election speech to his supporters and the nation.

Reacting to the issue on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Afenyo-Markin revealed that the NDC polling agents failed to present their pink sheets at the collation center, hence Mr. Mahama should lay the blame on his polling agents.



"One thing I want former President Mahama to understand is his polling agents came to the collation centre without pink sheets. They don't hold anything; they have no pink sheets. So, if for anything, they should blame themselves and stop accusing EC and NPP," he stated.



