Blind love of Ashantis for NPP is at heart of Ghana's problems - Oheneba Boamah

Radio presenter Oheneba Boamah Bennie has slammed Ashantis for what he perceives as their contribution to the country's economic woes.

He asserts that whenever elections are held, Ashantis cast their ballots solely on party affiliations without making any sound decision about examining the candidate involved, and as a result, they elect anyone at all as long as that person belongs to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



On his Battleground Show on Power FM, he argued that the majority of voters who voted for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo were from the Ashanti Region, which is known to be the party's stronghold and World Bank.



"Ghana’s problems are from the Ashanti Region. Sometimes, let’s speak the truth to humans. Telling the truth to a friend brings issues, though…Asanteman is Ghana’s biggest problem.



"The suffering and pain that Ghanaians are going through are from Ashanti people, because they said that if you decorate a goat with an NPP shirt, they will still vote for the goat.



"So, because of this nonsense, Annoh-Dompreh went there to say that even when (momone) salted fish is decorated with NPP colours, still it will win against the NDC... so why is it that every time, Ashantis are always going for NPP?

"…the debt level of the country that has gone off the roof and brought us hardship is because of the Ashantis.



"Ashantis are Ghana’s problem," he said.



He also chastised Ashantis for having blind love for the NPP.



He also maintained that the people of the Central Region in 2020 elected more parliamentarians on the ticket of the NDC but voted massively for Akufo-Addo because they voted based on policies and not by mere party affiliation.





