BoG governor, IGP, EC chair: Heads of public institutions NDC have strongly chastised

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has recently shown its claws at a major institution in Ghana asking its leadership to resign their position.

It is not the first time an opposition party under the Fourth Republic will be demanding for accountability from a state institution or calling for its head to leave for one reason or the other.



Since 1992, there has been different times that top public office holders, usually appointed by political leadership, have been attacked for doing and or not doing their jobs.



GhanaWeb looks at three top public officials who have come under critique of the NDC



BoG governor and deputies under fire



The NDC, as expected of an opposition party, has since 2017 had reason to take aim at some public officials, the most recent being the governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and his deputies.



At the heart of the call is the recent announcement by BoG via its 2022 annual report that it had made losses to the tune of over 6 billion Ghana cedis.

The NDC and the Minority in Parliament held a press conference blaming the loss on among others the illegal printing of money for government and allowing of government to write off half of its debts to the apex bank.



The NDC also threatened to picket at the premises of the Bank it after a 21-day ultimatum, the governor and his deputies refuse to resign.



BoG has since replied to some of the issues raised by the Minority but was mute on the picket threat.



NDC’s historical friction with Jean Mensah-led EC



The Electoral Commission (EC) under Jean Mensah has been a major sparring partner of the NDC because of a number of reasons – the conduct of the 2020 elections and issues relating to the voter’s register.



The NDC at a point quit the EC’s interparty advisory committee (IPAC) over differences with the elections management body.

The EC’s critique on the EC top brass has been from the level of the NDC 2024 flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, through to the national leadership and other structures of the party.



Critique of IGP Dampare



The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare was critiqued by the NDC after he published a stinging critique of a diplomat.



The NDC has also had reason to raise concerns over the IGP’s invitation to some members who were arrested in the Ashanti Region for wearing military fatigue. They also called out the Service over its conduct in the Kumawu and Assin North by-elections.



The NDC has, however, spoken highly of Dampare after the outcome of the Assin North election.



