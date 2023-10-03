BoG governor, his deputies have disrespected us - Ato Forson

Photo of some demonstrators at the #OccupyBoG protest

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader in the Ghanaian Parliament, has expressed his disappointment and a sense of disrespect after the governor and his deputies of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) were not present to receive the submission of the petition by the minority caucus.

The Minority Caucus had requested to see and present the petition to the governor himself.



However, upon their arrival at the bank's premises, they were received by the Director of Security, Retired Wing Commander Kwame Asare Boateng.



The director of securities explained that the governor and his deputies were in a meeting with some representatives from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a result they were not able to meet the minority group in person.



In response to this situation, Dr. Ato Forson conveyed his feelings of disrespect and disappointment at the governor and his deputies for not personally receiving the petition.



He emphasized his role as the leader of the opposition in parliament and highlighted the significance of the petition regarding the management of the central bank's affairs and the monetary situation in the country.

“Let me say that I feel very disrespected as the leader of the opposition in parliament. We demanded to present a petition to the governor of the central bank of the Republic of Ghana, otherwise known as the Bank of Ghana.



"The governor has two deputies, namely Deputy 1 and Deputy 2. Unfortunately, he has decided to disrespect us, and his two deputies have decided to disrespect us by not being here to receive our petition.



“We never said we were going present our petition to the head of security or somebody who is responsible for security,” he said.



Explaining further, Dr. Ato Forson stressed that the nation is facing economic challenges, and their petition aimed to address these concerns.



“They have actually mismanaged the affairs of the central bank. They have mismanaged the affairs monetary affairs of this country. Today our beloved country is on its kneels,” he added.

