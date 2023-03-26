Boakye Agyarko meets NPP constituency chairmen in the Eastern Region

Boakye Agyarko (middle in front row) with the NPP Eastern Region constituency chairmen

A founding member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, who is seeking the nomination to lead the party in the upcoming general election in 2024, Hon. Boakye Agyarko, continued his national campaign tour to the Eastern Region on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Hon. Boakye Agyarko met the Constituency Chairmen of the Eastern region at the Residency, Koforidua. It is worth noting that some regional executives, whom he had met in a previous engagement, voluntarily joined the constituency chairmen to once again listen to the delivery of the message of hope and restoration.



It was in a very friendly environment that Hon. Boakye Agyarko renewed ties with the constituency chairmen with whom he had worked closely in the past and recent times.







The meeting was the second to the region since he kicked off his national campaign tour. He first met the NPP Eastern Regional Executives at the regional party office on February 10, 2023 before touring on the same and the next day in his mother’s hometown of the four Krobo constituencies.

The “Restoring Hope” message, which focused on building personal relationships, building a stronger party which will form the base of a stronger ruling government, and making party members have a sense of belonging, resonated well and deeply with the chairmen.







The Chairmen left the meeting with a revived spirit towards working to secure victory for the New Patriotic Party in the upcoming general elections.



