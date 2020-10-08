Bolgatanga East DCE files nomination

Bolgatanga District Chief Executive Officer (DCE), Emmanuel Abole Abugre

Bolgatanga District Chief Executive Officer (DCE), Mr Emmanuel Abole Abugre, has filed his nomination to contest the Zuarungu constituency parliamentary seat on the ticket of NPP.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, the parliamentary candidate said he sought the mandate of the constituents to enable him pursue projects and plans for the development of the district



He said with the filling and acceptance of his nomination forms, the ground is set for a vigorous campaign to seek the support of the people, to enable him achieve his plans for the area.



Speaking on reasons why he needed the peoples’ mandate after failure to secure the parliamentary seat in the last election, the DCE indicated that four years ago, he did not have any projects to show for himself.

He noted that in the short duration of his term as DCE, a lot had been achieved for the district, citing the University of Cape Coast satellite campus in Zuarungu, the district capital, which was achieved in collaboration with the incumbent Member of Parliament, Dr Dominic Ayine.



Other ongoing projects, according to him includes 73 boreholes completed in two years, two CHPS compounds built at Zuarungu Moshie, and a supply of equipment and one at Kunkua.