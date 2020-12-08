Bongo: Edward Bawa humbles Peter Ayinbisa

Member of Parliament(MP) for Bongo Constituency Edward Bawa

Member of Parliament(MP) for Bongo Constituency Edward Bawa has emerged winner of the just ended Parliamentary election.

He polled 26,268 of the total votes cast on the day whiles his opponent from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and District Chief Executive(DCE) for the area Peter Ayinbisa who polled 17, 296.



Other candidates who contested on the ticket of the PPP and GUM polled 1,548 and 439 respectively.



Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party in the Navrongo Central Constituency Tangoba Abayage has conceded defeat.

Also, the Member of Parliament for Tempane and Deputy Attorney General Joseph Kpemka has also lost his seat.



In a post on his Facebook, the Deputy Attorney General said “Congratulations madam Lydia Akanvareba Adakudugu. You surprised me. I wish you well”.