Boniface, Xavier Sosu to slug it out at 3FM’s Constituency debate today

NPP MP Alhaji Boniface Abubakar Saddique and NDC’s Lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu

In the beginning, was Okaikoi North, and then came Ayawaso East.

Followed by LaDadekotopon, Ablekuma South, Okaikoi South and Ledzokuku.



And now, as the temperature gets hotter with December 7 even closer, Madina takes her turn at the 3FM constituency debates!



Join Johnnie Hughes and Alfred Ocansey, this Friday, October 23 2020, from 6:00 am – 11:00 am at the Cledord Plaza, Madina Zongo junction. Incumbent NPP MP Alhaji Boniface Abubakar Saddique comes face-to-face with the NDC’s Lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu and Joseph Oppong Boadi of GUM!

Get interactive on air on 3fm 92.7 Online @3fm927 And on the ground at the Cledord Plaza, Madina Zongo junction.



The 3fm constituency debates is brought to you by 3fm Sunrise and Community Connect and powered by your Election Command Center.