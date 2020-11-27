Bono East NPP Youth Wing honours Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader

Source: Ofori Frimpong, Contributor

The Bono East Regional Youth Wing of the NPP led by the Regional Youth Organizer Commander Daniel Owuredu on Saturday, November 22, 2020, presented a citation of honour to the Majority Leader in Parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

This colourful event took place at the Sompahemaa Foundation health screening at Kronum Methodist Church.



Mr. Daniel Owiredu in his speech described the outstanding legislator as "a father to the youth wing".



He further posited that the passion and dedication of the leader of Parliament towards the development of the country's legislative assembly are quintessential and worth emulating.



In response, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu enthusiastically rendered an expression of thanksgiving to the youth in Bono East Region for acknowledging and appreciating his contribution towards the progress of the Bono-East Regional Youth Wing.

The magnificent member of Parliament further encouraged the youth wing to work hard to reach the goal of making the Bono East Region into an NPP Stronghold as well as increasing NPP votes at the December 2020 Polls which will take place on December 7, 2020.



This online presents the wording on the citation given to the veteran legislator.



This Citation is presented to you as a token of appreciation from Bono-East Regional Youth Wing for your continued efforts and dedication towards the progress of the New Patriotic Party and the Bono-East Regional Youth Wing.

