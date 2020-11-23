Bono Regional Police ready to curb electoral violence

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, Bono Regional Police Public Relations Officer

The Bono Regional Police command has geared up to curtail eventualities at all polling centers in the region particularly at twelve identified hot spots in the Region.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, Bono Regional Police Public Relations Officer(PRO)in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said intelligence gathered on the grounds were being critically monitored on some specific hot spots to ensure calmness in the area before, during and after the 2020 elections.



He mentioned the specific hot spots in the region as Atronie, Nkrankwanta, Diabaa, krakrom, Nsoatre, Atuahenekrom, Drobo, Gyapekrom, Odumase, Senasekrom, Sampa and Banda Ahenkro.



He assured the public that this year’s election would be violence free and one of the best ever in the country since the Police have put in place measures to avert and control any possible disturbances.



Chief Inspector Oppong said a Regional Security Task Force headed by the Regional Police commander which will operate on the Election Day had been established, adding that, they would be operating from a special information center at the Regional Police headquarters to swiftly react to any election-related violence.

He said the security services in the region headed by the Police was poised to preserving the peace in the region and the nation in general by providing adequate security to ensure the safety of life and property with the use of diplomacy and humane force where necessary.



He said the task force comprises of military, immigration, Ghana Fire Service (GFS), the Ghana Revenue Authority, Customs Service Division.



He said offenders of vigilantism and all other electoral related offences in act 999 would be arrested and arraigned.



Chief Inspector Oppong said the information center would operate 24 hours and urged the public to make good use of the police emergency numbers to provide the necessary information affecting the peace in any area.