Bono regional house of chiefs pledge support for educational transformation

Group photo of members of the regional house of chiefs and Dr. Adutwum (sixth from right)

The Bono Regional House of Chiefs have pledged their support for the transformation of education in the country by the Ministry of Education.

The chiefs pledged their support for the transformation of education in the country when the Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, paid a working visit on October 7, 2022.



The minister’s visit forms part of his duty tour of some relevant institutions in the country.



The President of the Bono House of Chiefs, Osagyefo Oseadeayo Dr Agyemang Badu II, in an address on behalf of the house, commended the Ministry of Education for the innovative initiatives in the education space.



Osagyefo Oseadeayo Dr Agyemang Badu II further pledged the house’s support to the government towards the transformation of the nation through education.

The Minister on his part expressed his gratitude to Osagyefo and the Bono House of Chiefs.



He assured them of working together to improve the state of education in the region as well as improving teaching and learning in the region.



He expressed his gratitude to Osagyefo and the Bono House of Chiefs for the warm reception also.