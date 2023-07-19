27
Bortianor house where residents climb two wooden ladders to get in and out

Ladder Home.png A screenshot from the video sighted by GhanaWeb

Wed, 19 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A washed away road leaves a deep gully, so deep that residents of a house must improvise ways to access the residence.

Two wooden ladders is what they came up with. A smaller one at the other side of the gylly with a much longer one in front of the house.

This state of affairs was contained in a video sighted by GhanaWeb, with the location being in at Bortianor in the Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

A commentary accompany the video which has been shared on some social media platforms appeals to the necessary authorities especially at the local government level to come to the aid of the helpless residents.

GhanaWeb cannot confirm how long residents have been living with this situation and whether or not the disaster is a recent occurence.

