Brace up for hard times after Dec 7 due to NPP borrowing – Odike to Ghanaians

Akwasi Addai Odike, founder and leader of United Progressive Party

The founder and leader of United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike, has spelt doom for the country’s economic fortunes after the December 7 election.

He based his projections on what he describes as excessive borrowing by the Akufo-Addo-led government.



According to him, the borrowing may gravely affect the country’s economy from 2021.



The UPP founder and leader, who is a known businessman, told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin on GhanAkoma on Akoma FM that “Ghana is going to be faced with acute austerity measures soon after this December 7 election because of excessive borrowing”.

He explained that “the government is closing up on loopholes that will expose the rampant borrowing but the centre will not be able to hold after the elections”.



He cited how the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in less than 4 years has borrowed over GH¢140 billion with relatively nothing to write home about.



Mr. Odike advised Ghanaians to brace themselves up for the economic crunch the country will be plunged into after December 7 and beyond.