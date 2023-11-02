Breakdown of who qualifies to vote in the NPP presidential primaries

General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Koduah

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Koduah, has spelt out the guidelines established by the party on the specific qualifications for individuals who will vote in their November 4, 2023, presidential primaries.

“It is important that our party’s constitution as stipulated in Article 13(11), gives us the composition of the electoral college and it is important we reiterate the composition once again,” he said.



He further detailed the composition of the NPP’ electoral college, as well as the specific qualifications of those who can vote as follows:



"All members of the National Council, voting members of the National Executive Committee, voting members of the Regional Executive Committees, voting members of the Constituency Executive Committees and all Electoral Area Coordinators.



"The voters will also include; 5 polling station executive officers in each polling station, 15 members of the National Council of Elders to be elected from among themselves.



"Again, there will be 25 patrons to be elected from among themselves, all party Members of Parliament, past national officers, 3 representatives of each of the special organs of the party, 12 members from every external branch, founding members who are signatories to the registration documents of the party at the Electoral Commission.



"The last list of voters will include a TESCON representative from each of the recognised tertiary institutions, all party card-bearing ministers and deputy ministers, and all Municipal, Metropolitan and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

In total, there are 204,144 delegates who will be casting their votes on November 4, to elect the party's flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.



NW/AE



