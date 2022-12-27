6
Menu
News

Breaking the 8 is a possibility with Akufo-Addo’s massive achievements, but we need to unite – NPP Chair

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo New President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Tue, 27 Dec 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Bismark Boateng, the chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ayawaso Central constituency, believes breaking the 8-year jinx is a possibility for the party in 2024.

The party’s chair indicated that the unprecedented achievements of President Akufo-Addo will make it easier for the NPP to win the 2024 general elections.

According to him, what the party needs are to unite its front, avoid the infightings and any differences and unite its front for victory in 2024.

In his opinion, the party should improve its communication and communicate its achievements so that Ghanaians are aware of what the president has accomplished, making it easier for them to vote for the NPP in 2024.

He was speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

He admitted that there had been some economic challenges, but the current administration is putting in measures to address these challenges.

“Breaking the eight is possible. Nothing has changed. The belief we had and the factors that gave us hope of breaking the eight have not changed. We still have hope. We are doing a lot to make this country run smoothly. We must deal with our conflicts and remain united in order to break the eight.”

Despite financial difficulties, the president is building roads. Despite the fact that we are experiencing hardship, we are seeing massive works across the country. President Akufo-Addo has accomplished much, and we are confident that we will surpass the eight-year mark as a result of his efforts.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
Related Articles: