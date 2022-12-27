Breaking the 8 is a possibility with Akufo-Addo’s massive achievements, but we need to unite – NPP Chair

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Bismark Boateng, the chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ayawaso Central constituency, believes breaking the 8-year jinx is a possibility for the party in 2024.

The party’s chair indicated that the unprecedented achievements of President Akufo-Addo will make it easier for the NPP to win the 2024 general elections.



According to him, what the party needs are to unite its front, avoid the infightings and any differences and unite its front for victory in 2024.



In his opinion, the party should improve its communication and communicate its achievements so that Ghanaians are aware of what the president has accomplished, making it easier for them to vote for the NPP in 2024.



He was speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

He admitted that there had been some economic challenges, but the current administration is putting in measures to address these challenges.



“Breaking the eight is possible. Nothing has changed. The belief we had and the factors that gave us hope of breaking the eight have not changed. We still have hope. We are doing a lot to make this country run smoothly. We must deal with our conflicts and remain united in order to break the eight.”



Despite financial difficulties, the president is building roads. Despite the fact that we are experiencing hardship, we are seeing massive works across the country. President Akufo-Addo has accomplished much, and we are confident that we will surpass the eight-year mark as a result of his efforts.